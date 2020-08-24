Video of a golden retriever fetching Chick-fil-A for her owner goes viral

A lot of things happen in Chick-fil-A parking lots. Employees have been spotted jumping into storm drains, fixing flat tires and, of course, many new locations host sleepovers with free sandwiches in the morning. Last week, some workers at a North Carolina location got a furry surprise.

On Thursday, team members at the Carraway Village Chick-fil-A in Chapel Hill posted a video of a rather adorable customer picking up food.

Now Ellie, a golden retriever who can pick up and deliver food right to her owner, is winning over thousands of fans across the country.

In the video, which garnered over 13,000 comments and 25,000 shares by Monday, Ellie bounds across the parking lot with an American flag bandana tied around her neck. Wearing a mask and gloves, a Chick-fil-A member (who, like many of us watching, seems overwhelmed by Ellie's cuteness), places the large takeout bag into the dog's mouth by the handle. Ellie then trots back to her owner, who presumably enjoyed his meal.

Chick-fil-A has relied on curbside pickup, takeout and drive-thru orders since mid-March to safely serve its customers while many restaurant dining rooms were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since restaurants are individually owned and operated, some Chick-fil-A stores have recently reopened their dining rooms for limited dine-in service.

Regardless, curbside pickup from a dog is a pretty good option!

"It's our favorite thing to do to serve yummy food to happy Guests — four-legged Guests included," the Chick-fil-A location captioned in its Facebook post.

Ellie isn't the only pup who has helped humans adapt to life during a pandemic while bringing a smile to customers' faces. A boxer named Soda Pup became a local celebrity in Maryland for bringing pickup orders to customers who could no longer enter his owner's winery.