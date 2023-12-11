Wife gets ‘nobody cares’ cake for her husband’s ‘big accomplishment,’ goes viral

A wife’s sweet (and sassy) prank on her appreciative husband has been met with a chorus of laughter online.

On Dec. 5, a Portland, Oregon-based Redditor who goes by Bobby posted an image of a celebratory cake his wife surprised him with — and the sarcastic message iced onto it quickly went viral.

“My wife got me a cake for what I thought was a big accomplishment,” Bobby captioned the photo. The three-layer cake is speckled with rainbow sprinkles and frosted with the words “Nobody cares!”

One might be taken aback by such a rude phrase on top of a supposedly celebratory cake, but this diss in dessert form has a heartwarming backstory.

“I’ve been working on this website for three years or so,” Bobby, who owns a printing company, tells TODAY.com, emphasizing that he’s not a web developer, so he was proud of his coding victories along the way.

“Over the years while I was building it, every time I completed any small thing like a button or something like that, I would show one of my employees,” Bobby says. “Eventually, I think they just got tired of hearing about me, showing them these small, tiny tasks that I had accomplished.”

At one point, one of his employees sarcastically replied with “nobody cares” to one of his many show-and-tells, quickly following up with words of support.

“I told my wife that story and we both found it hilarious,” Bobby says. “That kind of just became the mantra of me building this website over the past three years.”

Bobby’s wife had him pick up the three-layer cookies-and-cream cake from Sherwood, Oregon bakery Hungry Hero.

“When I opened it in the bakery, I laughed out loud immediately, because it was absolutely perfect,” he says.

On Reddit, the tongue-in-cheek cake was met with near-universal praise, as most commenters appreciated the playful teasing between spouses.

“Every relationship needs a good roast to flirt ratio,” commented one Redditor.

“Just make sure you get her birthday cake that reads: ‘Happy whatever,’” wrote another.

“I like ya wife’s sense of humor tho,” commented someone else. “It’s like the effort she put into getting the cake flips the message on its head.”

“your wife is awesome,” wrote one more, to whom Bobby replied with thanks, adding, “Jokes aside she was very proud of me.”

But a few commenters didn’t seem to get the joke, calling the cake “harsh” and “not nice,” so Bobby wants to emphasize that his wife has been “extremely supportive.”

“A lot of the Reddit comments were, as you might imagine, not great,” he says. “We have a relationship where we tease each other when it’s appropriate, and are supportive when we realize we need it. That’s our type of humor.”