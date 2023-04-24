People are shocked to find out the flavor of Haribo’s green gummy bear

Haribo's green gummy bear is not what it seems.

People on social media have recently learned a fact — one that has resurfaced countless times on Reddit — about the green gummy bear that has shaken them to their gelatin-based core.

It's not lime-, green apple-, or watermelon-flavored — it's strawberry-flavored. Yes, one more time for the gummy lovers in the back — green is strawberry.

“Green Haribo gummy bear is strawberry,” tweeted one person, adding a strawberry and flushed, cannot-believe-it face emoji to accompany a photo of the back of a bag of Haribo gummy bears.

“Calling the police over whether the green haribo gummy bears are strawberry or apple,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Am I the only one who didn’t know that the green haribo gummy bear is strawberry flavored and not lime?!” tweeted another.

“20 years of living and it’s only now that I figured out that the green haribo gummy bear is actually strawberry flavored,” another person wrote, to which someone else tersely replied, “It actually says it on the back of the bag. All the colors and flavors. That’s the real problem NO ONE READS…”

Meanwhile, on TikTok, shocked users have recently been making videos about the subject.

“I was today years old when I found out the green, gummy bears are strawberry flavored,” said TikTok user @kcandtheoddportal. “I … my mind … I just … Is that … Did you know that?”

“My daughter has this giant box of gummy bears and I was telling her that the green ones are my favorite,” said TikToker @erica_sherwood. “And I was saying that it was weird because I usually don’t like apple or lime flavored stuff and she was like, 'Well, that’s because they’re not.'"

This isn’t the first time that folks have been gobsmacked by the green gummy bear’s truth, either — folks have been discovering and rediscovering this little-known-yet-clearly-denoted fact about the flavor for years.

“It’s midnight and I’m studying and I’ve only just now discovered after over 2 decades of life that the green gummy bear is strawberry flavored and I’m genuinely so distressed by this I’m nearly in tears,” wrote Twitter user @AnneKW313 in 2018.

The same user retweeted their own post amid the discussion on April 20, adding, “The green gummy bear by Haribo is trending so I’d like to bring up this tweet once again.”

The “Frequently Asked Questions” section on Haribo’s site seems to have anticipated the confusion.

Under the "Products" section of the FAQ, the company's answer to “What are the flavors of the Haribo Goldbears?” reads as follows:

"The green Goldbear is Strawberry; the yellow Goldbear is Lemon; the orange Goldbear is Orange; the red Goldbear is Raspberry; and the translucent Goldbear is Pineapple."

If this tidbit seems shocking to you, just wait until you hear about the fact that Germany eats more candy per capita than America does. That’s a lot of gummibären.