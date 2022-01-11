There’s nothing quite like starting a morning with a hot cup of coffee and a bagel. Whether you enjoy your bagels buttered or with cream cheese, chances are you appreciate a freshly baked bagel.

On January 15, we celebrate National Bagel Day — and chains and stores nationwide are rolling out deals and discounts.

Bantam Bagels

Bantam Bagels will offer 20% off the website with code BAGELYAY. And for customers in New York City, its Bleecker Street shop will be offering a sweet deal. Buy a 12-pack, get one free!

Einstein Bros. Bagels

For National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels has made its fresh-baked bagels available to bagel lovers nationwide with the launch of Take & Toast Bagels, which are available inside 3,500 Walmart locations, including in many cities that do not have an Einstein Bros. bakery.

H&H Bagels

H&H Bagels is offering 10% off with promo code NBD2022, which can be used for any order placed on its website through January 31.

THB Bagelry & Deli

All guests at this Baltimore-based chain on National Bagel Day will receive a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase made through the myTHB app. Starting at lunch each store will also give away a free THB Tumbler to customers, while supplies last. A portion of all sales from National Bagel Day will be donated to the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

The Better Bagel

Want a healthier spin on the bagel? This 100% plant-based, non-GMO brand is celebrating National Bagel Day with a free 4-pack ($16 value) with purchase of an 8-pack ($30). Use code BETTERBAGELDAY on January 15 at EatBetter.com.

Related: