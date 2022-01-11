IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

Where to get free bagels and discounts on National Bagel Day

National Bagel Day is January 15!
Assorted Bagels
Bagel shops are rolling out deals and discounts. chandlerphoto / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Aly Walansky

There’s nothing quite like starting a morning with a hot cup of coffee and a bagel. Whether you enjoy your bagels buttered or with cream cheese, chances are you appreciate a freshly baked bagel.

On January 15, we celebrate National Bagel Day — and chains and stores nationwide are rolling out deals and discounts.

Bantam Bagels

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYcQzDxl_iE

Bantam Bagels will offer 20% off the website with code BAGELYAY. And for customers in New York City, its Bleecker Street shop will be offering a sweet deal. Buy a 12-pack, get one free!

Einstein Bros. Bagels

For National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels has made its fresh-baked bagels available to bagel lovers nationwide with the launch of Take & Toast Bagels, which are available inside 3,500 Walmart locations, including in many cities that do not have an Einstein Bros. bakery.

H&H Bagels

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYbiAB4PA-6

H&H Bagels is offering 10% off with promo code NBD2022, which can be used for any order placed on its website through January 31.

THB Bagelry & Deli

All guests at this Baltimore-based chain on National Bagel Day will receive a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase made through the myTHB app. Starting at lunch each store will also give away a free THB Tumbler to customers, while supplies last. A portion of all sales from National Bagel Day will be donated to the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

The Better Bagel

Want a healthier spin on the bagel? This 100% plant-based, non-GMO brand is celebrating National Bagel Day with a free 4-pack ($16 value) with purchase of an 8-pack ($30). Use code BETTERBAGELDAY on January 15 at EatBetter.com.

Related:

Is this the most upsetting way to eat a bagel?

March 28, 201902:50
Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of writing experience for various digital publications. She's focused on the latest in dining trends and budget meal-planning tips. 