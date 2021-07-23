How to get free wings on National Chicken Wing Day

There are many ways to enjoy a chicken wing. Some enjoy these handheld snacks fried, others prefer them smoked or grilled. They can be seasoned to be spicy, savory, or even sweet. Whether you're enjoying them on game day or at a family cookout, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a golden, crispy chicken wing.

But perhaps even more satisfying is when that chicken wing is free. In honor of National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, restaurants nationwide are celebrating the classic handheld snack with discounts and freebies.

7-Eleven

Order delivery through the 7-Eleven app and get its buy-one-get-one 5-count bone-in wings offer— so that's 10 classic bone-in wings delivered for the price of five! Choose between flavors like spicy, regular and buffalo. The chain is also offering an in-store BOGO boneless chicken wing skewers deal to 7Rewards loyalty members.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Nothing says celebrate like free food, and on July 29, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is offering two different BOGO boneless wings deals. Buy 6 get 6 free, or buy 10 get 10 free.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On July 29, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a BOGO deal on boneless wings. Score a free order of boneless wings with the purchase of the same item. That’s a lot of wings!

Hooters

Dine-in guests can get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings at participating locations nationwide on July 29, in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day.

Perdue Farms

Wings that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home are pretty exciting in their own right. All chicken wings on the Perdue Farms website are 10% off with the code WINGDAY. This promotion runs from July 22 through July 29. Perdue is also offering a National Chicken Wing Day Bundle for $69.99 (originally $99.94) that features 15 pounds of chicken wings, which come frozen and ready to cook — no thawing necessary!

Thighstop

Thighstop, Wingstop’s virtual restaurant concept, is offering two free bone-in thighs with any purchase on July 29. Each thigh order can be sauced and tossed in any of the 11 flavors options Wingstop is known for and will be delivered in partnership with DoorDash.

Wing Zone

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Wing Zone is offering 16 boneless wings for $10 or 16 original wings for $15 with promo code 2195 at checkout on July 28 and July 29.

