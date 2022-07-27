Whether wings are enjoyed fried or grilled, sweet or spicy, they remain one of the most enjoyable apps on game day. On National Chicken Wing Day, which is observed on July 29, restaurant chains nationwide are offering discounts and freebies in honor of one of the world’s favorite snacks.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes

Get ready for a feast. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating stores in honor of National Chicken Wing Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On National Chicken Wing Day, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer six free boneless or traditional wings all day long. Score your choice of wings with any $10 dine-in purchase made throughout the day. Buffalo Wild Wings will also be offering the chance for one lucky Blazin’ Rewards Member to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day by winning free wings for an entire year. To enter to win, check-in on the Buffalo Wild Wings App while visiting any Buffalo Wild Wings location on July 29.

Charleys Philly Steaks

On July 29, Charleys is offering $2 off orders of wings for Charleys Rewards members on the app for one day only. The chain is also offering $5 off of 30 and 50 piece boneless or classic wing orders on online orders using the coupon code HAPPYWINGDAY.

Fazoli’s

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Fazoli’s is offering five free boneless wings with any purchase when they enter the code WINGDAY in the promo section of the Fazoli’s app. This offer is valid July 28 to August 3 at participating locations only.

Hooters

Come hungry! On July 29, buy any ten wings, and get 10 boneless free.

It's Just Wings

From July 28 through July 29, order $20 or more of wings from ItsJustWings.com using the promo code WINGDAY22 and claim 11 free boneless wings. This offer will be available through DoorDash and UberEats from July 29-31.

Jolene’s Wings & Beer

On National Chicken Wing Day, this chain will be offering BOGO deals on its bone-in and/or boneless chicken wings. Order at order.jolenes.com and use code “JOLENESWINGS” at checkout.

Legends Tavern and Grille

Stop by any South Florida location on National Chicken Wing Day between 11:30 am - 5 pm and enjoy 50-cent wings with the purchase of a beverage. Wings can be purchased in orders of 8, 12, or 16.

Miller’s Ale House

In celebration of National Wing Day, this chain is offering their Zingers dish for $7.29 (which is also the date of National Wing Day). This offer is valid all day Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29. Zingers are boneless chicken tenders, which are buttermilk drenched, hand-breaded and fried up, tossed in a choice of 17 different sauces ranging from Mild to 5 Pepper Fire. This offer is available to all members of the Raving Fans eClub.

Native Grill & Wings

This chain is offering 59-cent traditional wings every Tuesday for the month of July. This deal is valid at participating locations for dine-in and online ordering.

Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings

Get $5 off any order of $40 or more from July 28 through July 31 with code WINGS.

Perdue

Perdue is offering a National Chicken Wing Day Celebration Bundle featuring nine pounds of wing sections, drummettes and mid joints for $49.99 (original price, $59.97). You can also take an additional 50% off the price of the bundle with any purchase of $99 or more. This deal is available through August 1.

Pluckers Wing Bar

National Chicken Wing Day closes out Pluckers’ 27th anniversary week and to celebrate, on Friday, July 29, Pluckers will have $1 Wings and $2 Bud Lights all day long.

Wingstop

On National Chicken Wing Day, Wingstop is offering five free wings — classic or boneless — with any qualifying purchase. For every redemption, the brand is donating a dollar to Wingstop Charities. Order online at Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app using the code FREEWINGS.

Wing Zone

On National Chicken Wing Day, order 16 boneless wings for $12, advertised as 75-cent wings. One way to get these wings fast and hot without leaving home is to order online.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is offering a BOGO Boneless Wings Meal on July 29 available only by ordering through the Zaxby's app. To redeem, download the app on Google Play or the App Store and place an order for two Boneless Wings Meals on July 29.