This dad and son's ritual of cooking and dancing is the sweetest thing you will see today

Every Sunday, Marcus Hill and his son, MJ, wake up early and cook a big breakfast for the 7-year-old to deliver to his mother in bed.

While they keep an eye on the eggs and bacon sizzling on the griddle, the adorable father and son duo always make sure to take a few minutes to dance. Hill said he started filming the sweet morning ritual to show his wife.

"At first she had no idea what was going on in the kitchen. She just heard pots and pans, so I recorded it to actually show her," Hill, who lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, told TODAY.

The father-son cooking ritual started on Valentine's Day, when Hill said he wanted to do something extra special for his wife. He had MJ help, and the 7-year-old said he wanted to keep cooking for his mother.

“When he saw mommy was happy he wanted to keep doing it to keep her happy," Hill said. "I was like, we will pick one thing on the weekend. He loves making mommy happy!"

Hill initially shared the videos with friends and on his Instagram story, which disappears after 24 hours. He said they encouraged him to start posting the videos on his profile. The sweet father-son moments have now brightened the days of thousands of people.

"I grew up in a single parent home. I am also a school teacher. I know a lot of kids who don’t have parents in the household," Hill said. "When I started posting the videos, I’d get comments from friends and people I don’t even know saying, 'This is inspirational. I didn’t have a dad growing up."

"I wasn’t trying to be an inspiration, but it’s like thank you! It became one of those things. This is something positive. Let me keep posting. When it started going viral, that wasn’t my intent, but I decided let’s keep going."

While the videos have brightened plenty of days, Hill has also heard from a few critics who say what he's doing with his son isn't masculine.

“The thing is, people will say something regardless. It doesn’t matter what you do. Somebody will always have something negative to say. You have to have thick skin," Hill said.

MJ said he loves spending time with his dad, whether it's playing sports or dancing in the kitchen.

“I have fun with my dad. We do a lot of things. We play football. We cook. I grill with my dad too!" he said.

Oh, and in case you were wondering what was on the menu this Sunday, MJ had it all planned.

"I want to cook eggs and bacon," he said. "And waffles and sausages!"