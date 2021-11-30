Where to score free cookies and discounts on National Cookie Day

There’s nothing like a hot cookie fresh out of the oven on a chilly afternoon, or — who are we kidding? — any afternoon.

Whether they're loaded with chocolate, oatmeal or peanut butter, cookies are always a fun treat — but what makes them even more fun is when they're free!

On December 4, in honor of National Cookie Day, chains and companies across the country are celebrating everyone’s favorite chewy and gooey snack by offering delicious deals and freebies.

1. Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R.

This grain-free baking mix company is including one free cookie mix in every order on National Cookie Day.

2. Honey and Roses Coffee Co.

This chain will be offering 10% off of online cookie orders for National Cookie Day. This includes gluten-free and vegan options.

3. Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is launching a new filled chocolate chunk cookie just in time for National Cookie Day and will celebrate with a variety of deals from December 3 through 5. These deals include a free classic cookie with purchase (minimums will apply if ordering for local delivery), as well as buy 12 classic cookies, get six free or buy four deluxe cookies, get two free.

4. Maxine’s Heavenly Cookies

These vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO treats are sweetened only with coconut sugar and dates. For National Cookie Day, the company will offer two days of BOGO deals on all bags, snack boxes and variety packs. The deal will run from Dec. 4 to 5, 2021, and is available to anyone who enters COOKIEDAY at checkout.

5. Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

It’s always a good idea to leave cookies out for Santa. Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is giving Santa (and his elves) a head start by offering a free chocolate chip cookie on December 4 to anyone dressed in a Santa hat, Santa outfit or any other Santa-inspired look.

6. Subway

Subway has launched a pop-up cookie-centric spinoff CookieWay in New York City, and those who visit December 2-5 will get complimentary six-pack of cookies including flavors exclusive to the pop-up shop, like Double Chocolate and M&M while supplies last, with an optional donation to Make-A-Wish Metro New York. For those unable to visit CookieWay, Subway is offering 10% off delivery orders and a $0 delivery fee for all orders placed on the Subway app through the end of the year.

7. Theo Chocolate

Theo Chocolate, a spot for organic, fair-trade chocolate, is reimbursing customers for trying their Mint Cookie Bites and Snickerdoodle Cookie Bites. Sign up at this link, then all you need to do is buy a bag of Cookie Bites at a local grocery store, upload your receipt to the link sent from Theo Chocolate, and they will Venmo you back your money. So easy!

8. Tiff’s Treats

This on-demand warm cookie delivery brand is celebrating National Cookie Day by giving out a free chocolate chip cookie to anyone who visits a Tiff’s Treats location on December 4.

