There were, controversially, no presidents in attendance at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

But there was one at Samantha Bee's rival event, "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner," a comedy special taped the same day at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

Well, sort of. Much to the crowd's delight, comedian Will Ferrell, 49, reprised his famous "Saturday Night Live" impression of the 43rd president, George W. Bush. He walked onto the stage to a rousing applause, puffing on a cigarette and full of swagger.

"How do you like me now, huh?" Ferrell-as-Bush asked the crowd. "The prodigal son has returned!"

He then added, "I don't know what that means, but I know it's positive." And we're back.

Ferrell soon mused about the former president's "strained, contentious" relationship with the press.

"You guys would always sneak up on me with 'gotcha' questions, like, 'Why are we going to war? Gotcha!' 'Why did you not respond to Hurricane Katrina? Gotcha!' 'What is your middle name? Gotcha!'" Ferrell-as-Bush said. "I just wish somebody had told me that all you have to say is 'fake news' over and over again!"

Getty Images for TBS "Quick presidential update: I'm doing quite well, thank you."

But most of the punch lines centered on the current president. Ferrell had lots of advice for President Trump, on topics ranging from his fashion sense ("The tie stops at the belt!") to his nutrition habits ("Eat. A. Salad.")

He also debuted a handmade portrait of the current president, suggesting Trump has a yellow-and-orange hue that should be named "Mar-a-Lago."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for TBS The former president-turned-painter had a new portrait to add to his collection.

Political leanings aside, it was fun to see Ferrell back in the saddle with one of the most memorable impressions in recent history.

Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, we're coming for you next!