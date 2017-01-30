'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood is engaged! See photo with fiance at SAG Awards

share tweet pin email

Evan Rachel Wood is more than just an actress. The "Westworld" star is also in an electro-pop duo with musical partner Zach Villa — and that's a partnership she plans to make permanent.

Wood and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate are engaged!

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

A rep for Wood confirmed the news to TODAY after the couple were seen wearing matching silver bands on their ring fingers at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But a quick browse through their photos on Instagram reveals that, while the engagement is news to us, it might have happened weeks ago — or more.

A photo of the duo cuddled close at the Critic's Choice Awards in December proves that the rings were already in place back then.

Wood and Villa met in 2015 and began sharing a stage together as Rebel and a Basketcase the following year.

Carry each other. By @lindseybyrnes A photo posted by Rebel and a Basketcase (@rebelandabasketcase) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Though they haven't yet said when they plan to tie the knot, this will be the second wedding for Wood. She married actor Jamie Bell in 2012. Wood and Bell had a son together before separating in 2014.