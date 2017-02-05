share tweet pin email

This is an exciting time for Ruby Rose. You may know the Australian actress as inmate Stella Carlin on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” but her movie career is also taking off with roles in films like “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “John Wick: Chapter 2” and “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Rose, 30, says all of her dreams are coming true — except for one.

“I've been really lucky that I've worked with all my heroes throughout these films that I may never need to work again,” she told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. “But ... until Meryl. Meryl Streep.”

At the rate she’s going, she’ll share screen time with the Oscar nominee in no time! Maybe she could become good pals with her, too, like she is now with Taylor Swift.

What’s it like to be part of Swift’s squad? It’s kind of funny, actually.

“I always laugh at people [acting] like it's an accolade,” Rose said. “It's like, they don't want to talk about, like, ‘You won a SAG award,’ or, ‘You did “Orange.”’ Like, ‘You made it. You're friends with Taylor Swift.’”

For more on Rose, including how she joined “Orange Is the New Black” and why she and Willie gave each other “charcoal cheers,” watch the entire interview above!

