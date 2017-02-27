share tweet pin email

Hollywood is celebrating its best and brightest Sunday night at the 89th Academy Awards, with a lot of glitz, glamour and, of course, Oscars. Statues in two dozen categories will be handed out over the course of the night at the Dolby Theatre.

Lionsgate Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling on the set of "La La Land."

If you're missing any of the ceremony, don't worry — we're making a note of all of the winners and are putting together this handy list for you.

Here's a rundown of the categories. The winner in each category is highlighted with a star. Check back for updates.

Best Supporting Actor

**Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"**

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Roadside Attractions Manchester by the sea

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Paramount Pictures Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. Directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson.

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Summit Entertainment La La Land

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

A24 Moonlight

Best Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Best Animated Feature

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

**"O.J.: Made in America"**

"13th"

Best Documentary Short

"4.1 Miles"

"Extremis"

"Joe’s Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Best Foreign Film

"A Man Called Ove," Sweden

"Land of Mine," Denmark

"The Salesman," Iran

"Tanna," Australia

"Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Song

"Audition" ("La La Land")

"City of Stars" ("La La Land")

"How Far I'll Go" ("Moana")

"The Empty Chair" ("Jim: The James Foley Story")

"Can't Stop the Feeling" ("Trolls")

Best Sound Editing

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Paramount Pictures Arrival

Best Sound Mixing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"13 Hours"

Best Costume Design

"Allied," Joanna Johnston

**"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Colleen Atwood**

"Florence Foster Jenkins," Consolata Boyle

"Jackie," Madeline Fontaine

"La La Land," Mary Zophres

Best Production Design

"Arrival," Patrice Vermette

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Stuart Craig

"Hail, Caesar!," Jess Gonchor

"La La Land," David Wasco

"Passengers," Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Film Editing

"Arrival," Joe Walker

"Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert

"Hell or High Water," Jake Roberts

"La La Land," Tom Cross

"Moonlight," Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Best Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

**"Suicide Squad"**

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival," Eric Heisserer

"Fences," August Wilson

"Hidden Figures," Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

"Lion," Luke Davies

"Moonlight," Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Screenplay