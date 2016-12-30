Watch Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her sons in epic holiday dance-off

Gwen Stefani's kids are showing off their musical chops again!
The singer's sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 (with her ex, Gavin Rossdale) — are enjoying time with mom and her beau, Blake Shelton, at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, and it's clear from videos Stefani's sharing that music is a big part of the the gang's holiday fun.
Kingston, decked out in camouflage duds, takes center stage in one epically cute clip, which finds him dancing and lip-syncing along to "Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 — the band fronted by Gwen and Blake's "The Voice" co-star Adam Levine.
Mom, Blake (in a dapper captain's hat), Zuma, and another little fellow dance around behind Kingston as he struts his stuff in the kitchen.
RELATED: Watch Gwen Stefani's son Apollo show off musical chops in adorable videos
In another adorable video, Kingston leads the group through a funky dance to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."
Gwen addresses fans in a clip that shows just how many Shelton family members — including his sweet dog, Betty —are a part of the Oklahoma fun. "Christmas is done," she says, happily. "It's that in-between place. So awesome."
Later the whole camouflaged gang battles in an epic family dance-off, which finds them grooving to, among other songs, "Work It" by Missy Elliot and "What U Workin' With?," a duet Gwen recorded with Justin Timberlake for the "Trolls" soundtrack.
And we also get to see some of Blake's best, um, moves.
Fun family times!