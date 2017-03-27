Dog who lost ears in fire gets earless stuffed toy to make him feel better

share tweet pin email

Scooby's ears had to be removed after he was badly injured in a fire. To make the dog feel better, staff at the vet hospital gave him a friend with the same condition.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners Staff at the veterinary hospital didnt want Scooby to feel alone, so they gave him a friend who'd also lost her ears.

A couple of weeks ago, Scooby and another dog were left in the cab of a truck while their humans went to a food pantry to collect supplies.

When a fire started, the other dog quickly escaped. Scooby did not, and he suffered serious burns.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners Scooby has a lot of people trying to make him feel better while he heals.

Scooby came to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Blaine, Minnesota — where his vet bills were covered by Frankie's Friends, a nonprofit that helps with the cost of medical care when a pet's family is unable to pay for crucial treatment.

Veterinarians removed melted plastic from Scooby's paws. They tended to his burned nose.

The 3-year-old dog's ears were so damaged, they had to be removed.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners Scooby with Leah Falon, the vet tech who gave him Hello Kitty.

Veterinary technician Leah Falon decided to try to make Scooby feel a little better by doctoring up a Hello Kitty doll, so he'd have a buddy who looks like him.

"One of the technicians brought him the stuffed toy because she didn't want him to feel lonely," BluePearl spokesperson Carrie O'Brion told TODAY in an email.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners Scooby and his new friend.

Scooby has been convalescing at the hospital. He seems to take comfort in his earless Hello Kitty doll. He carries it around with him, and has begun napping on top of it.

"At first, he didn't want anyone to touch him because everything hurt. But now that he's feeling better, he's really affectionate. He's started asking for belly rubs," Falon said. "He's so sweet and he has these really soulful eyes."

BluePearl Veterinary Partners Leah Falon, the vet tech who gave him Hello Kitty, gives Scooby a hug.

Scooby can still hear and is recovering well, though he will need some post-operative care for a while longer, and has to wear booties to protect his burned paws.

After being discharged from BluePearl, Scooby will live with one of BluePearl's vet techs until his people are back on their feet and can take him home for good.

Of course, earless Hello Kitty will be coming along, every step of the way.

"Scooby will absolutely take the toy with him," said O'Brion. "He loves his Hello Kitty."