'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gets real about parenting, shares makeup-free pic

Actress Gal Gadot has let the world know that even the real-life Wonder Woman struggles with parenting sometimes.
Less than a month after the premiere of critically acclaimed “Wonder Woman,” in which Gadot plays the eponymous role, the 32-year-old star posted a makeup-free photo on Instagram that reveals a more intimate side to the beauty. When she isn't busy saving the world on a Hollywood set, Gadot plays another role: mother of two.
Gadot and husband Yaron Versano, a prominent Israeli businessman, had just spent a sleepless night with 3-month-old Maya Versano, who has colic. Despite a late night and early morning, the actress took a moment to appreciate the little joys of parenting.
“Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter,” Gadot wrote in the caption of her photo. “It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.”
This isn’t the first time Gadot has gone makeup-free on social media. She keeps it real on her Instagram feed, posting photos and videos of her life, both as an actress and a mother.
Alongside glamour shots and red carpet appearances are photos of the actress kicking back with her husband, cooking with her children and hanging out with friends.
So thank you, Gadot, for reminding us that parenting is tough — even for superheroes.