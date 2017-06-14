Ryan Lochte shares 1st photo of baby boy with fiancee Kayla Rae Reid

share tweet pin email

A little Olympian in the making! Ryan Lochte recently shared an adorable photo of himself with fiancee Kayla Rae Reid and their newborn son on Instagram.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am,” he captioned the sweet image, in which he has his arms wrapped around Reid as she cradles little Caiden in her arms.

Words can't describe how happy I am @usweekly #dreamcometrue #blessed #daddy #caidenzanelochte A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The 32-year-old athlete and Reid, 25, welcomed their baby boy to the world less than a week ago, on June 8.

The new photo appears in an upcoming issue of US Weekly, in which the couple opens up about the birth.

"As soon as I saw the head pop out, I immediately bawled my eyes out," he told the magazine.

And he's definitely ready to take on fatherhood.

"I'm excited about being able to change him and dress him up," Lochte added. "I'm going to be like a big kid and play with him nonstop."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Engaged! See Ryan Lochte's scenic proposal, Kayla Rae Reid's stunning ring Play Video - 0:21 Engaged! See Ryan Lochte's scenic proposal, Kayla Rae Reid's stunning ring Play Video - 0:21

Lochte and Reid, who plan to marry in the fall, already have plans for involving Caiden in the ceremony.

"I want to put him in a carriage and have him roll down the aisle with the rings," Reid said.

Lochte had previously told TODAY that he was eager to be a dad.

"I definitely want a family of my own," he said in 2016. "And I love kids, so there's no doubt in my mind that's the route I want to take."

Congratulations to the beautiful family!