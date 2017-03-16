Mom praises her ex in powerful post: 'Come together for your children'

share tweet pin email

A Florida mom heaped praise on her ex-boyfriend for being a standout dad, stressing the importance of peaceful co-parenting in an inspiring Facebook post.

"This is a man who doesn't pay a dime through the state because when my son needs new clothes, I just call him," Jessica Singleton of Panama City, Florida, wrote. "This is a man who buys a bundle of kids' movies on Vudu so even I can enjoy them with my son in my own home. A man who drops off the $45 box of pull-ups at my front door so I don't have to load him up and go to the store."

Her Facebook post from earlier this month has since been shared more than 137,000 times and garnered more than 17,000 comments, sparking a conversation about how parents should work together, even if their own romantic relationship has ended.

Singleton urged other separated parents to "stop giving excuses and come together for your children."

courtesy of Jessica Singleton Jessica Singleton with her son, Pierson

Of course, she admits that's not always easy.

"We went through some really rough times where we did not speak at all," Singleton, 22, told TODAY. "We just couldn't be around each other without arguing. We've come a long way from a point that was very toxic."

She and ex Jon Megason, 27, split early last year, and made a decision to be kind to each other for the sake of their 2-year-old son Pierson.

"We would extend olive branches where we could," Singleton said. "I noticed both of us took steps to prevent arguments. We've both come up with great coping mechanisms."

Many people on Facebook applauded Megason for being a good dad, and Singleton for giving him props. The grateful mom had no idea her post would inspire such a conversation.

"Now that's what you call a dad," one woman wrote.

Singleton wrote the message one night after cuddling in bed with Pierson, while watching movies that Megason had bought for them.

"I started to think about how nice it was, and it just made me want to brag on him," she wrote.