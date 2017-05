share tweet pin email

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist joins Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, at their offices in New York City. The tech titan talks about the idea behind the platform, how he feels about President Donald Trump using their service and what about Steve Jobs and punk rock that inspires him. Dorsey also admits that the company was “slow to address the problem” with trolls and harassment, but says workers are tackling the problem.