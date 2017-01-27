This home looks like it's straight out of 'Snow White' — inside and out

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which home is the fairest of them all? Why, Snow White's house, of course!
To see for yourself, check out this ringer for the cottage where the Disney princess lived with her seven dwarfs.
The home was built with fairy tales in mind ?— but not just Snow White's. The owner calls an island on the property "Shrek Island." And she suggests that plaster "icicles" hanging from the ceiling in two of her bedrooms are reminiscent of "Frozen."
"I call it 'The Storybook Cottage,' but it does look like Snow White's," said Evonne Bess, who has listed her home for $925,000 with Rick and Martha Ellis of John L. Scott Real Estate.
She bought it half completed and commenced a great finishing project, plastering walls, installing carpet and renovating the kitchen and other rooms. Bess kept its character, though, including a two-story tree trunk that runs up the middle of the living area. She refers to it as "the wishing tree."
The 7.5-acre property enchants Bess, from "Shrek Island" to the wishing well and the hot tub and the treehouse with the water wheel. Bess has been known to stand by the well singing Snow White's "Someday My Prince Will Come."
The first impression of the estate, she said, recalls a recent movie, and not exactly a fairy tale -- but still beautiful. "You drive through meandering woods and go across some bridges. You stop at the first bridge, and it looks like 'Jurassic Park,'" Bess said.
The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home was modeled by its first owner after a fantasy-style house in British Columbia called "The Fabled Cottage." This version is much larger: Bess ran it as a bed-and-breakfast briefly, and the property has hosted more than a handful of weddings.
"My son got married there last August," she said. "I leaned more toward [hosting] weddings than a B&B. I didn't like making beds."
Photos by Mary Eklund.
