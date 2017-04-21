Home

Lisa Kudrow's penthouse in Utah is the perfect place to have 'Friends' over

Seems like a great place to have "Friends" over...

Actress Lisa Kudrow has just sold her luxury penthouse in Park City, Utah, and we’re gushing over the property.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow is selling her Park City, Utah penthouse that we're sure Phoebe Buffay would love.

Located in the Deer Valley winter sports resort, the two-level, 3,759 square-foot home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Rocky.Maloney / Engel &amp; V?lkers
That view is not too shabby.

A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows looks out onto a gorgeous view of nature, as tons of sunlight streams into the space. Hard wood covers the floors, and other wood accents give the home a cozy vibe. A large stone fireplace is at the center of the main living area, providing the perfect spot to stay warm during a cold snowy day in the mountains.

Engel &amp; V?lkers
The dining area is surrounded by windows and nature, bringing the outdoor beauty inside.
Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale

Take a peek into celebrity homes for sale

Upstairs, there’s a den and plenty of space for guests to crash, with each bedroom having its own private bathroom. One lucky visitor will score the special guest room with heated Whirlpool on the private terrace. The master bedroom features a private balcony and second stone fireplace.

Engel &amp; Volkers
A private balcony and fireplace? Yes, please!

The penthouse is situated in the Black Diamond Lodge, an exclusive property that provides residents with a main reception area, a chauffeur and concierge service and a private gym complete with a steam room. There’s also a game room and a complimentary underground heated parking garage.

Engel &amp; V?lkers
We wonder what other celebrities live in this exclusive development?

The “Friends” actress sold the place for $3.6 million. According to Variety, she continues to own two multimillion dollar homes in Beverly Hills.

