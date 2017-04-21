Lisa Kudrow's penthouse in Utah is the perfect place to have 'Friends' over

Seems like a great place to have "Friends" over...
Actress Lisa Kudrow has just sold her luxury penthouse in Park City, Utah, and we’re gushing over the property.
Located in the Deer Valley winter sports resort, the two-level, 3,759 square-foot home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows looks out onto a gorgeous view of nature, as tons of sunlight streams into the space. Hard wood covers the floors, and other wood accents give the home a cozy vibe. A large stone fireplace is at the center of the main living area, providing the perfect spot to stay warm during a cold snowy day in the mountains.
Upstairs, there’s a den and plenty of space for guests to crash, with each bedroom having its own private bathroom. One lucky visitor will score the special guest room with heated Whirlpool on the private terrace. The master bedroom features a private balcony and second stone fireplace.
The penthouse is situated in the Black Diamond Lodge, an exclusive property that provides residents with a main reception area, a chauffeur and concierge service and a private gym complete with a steam room. There’s also a game room and a complimentary underground heated parking garage.
The “Friends” actress sold the place for $3.6 million. According to Variety, she continues to own two multimillion dollar homes in Beverly Hills.
Evan Joseph Images
From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes.
Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty.Evan Joseph Images
The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout.Evan Joseph Images
The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces.Evan Joseph Images
The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds.Evan Joseph Images
The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower.Evan Joseph Images
Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today.Evan Joseph Images
Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency.HomeVisit.com
The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928.HomeVisit.com
It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens.HomeVisit.com
The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble.HomeVisit.com
Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000.HomeVisit.com
And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies.HomeVisit.com
Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California.Jim Bartsch
The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.Jim Bartsch
Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries.Jim Bartsch
A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot.Jim Bartsch
The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets.Jim Bartsch
Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002.Jonathan Nissenbaum
The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park.Jonathan Nissenbaum
It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more.Jonathan Nissenbaum
It also has office that overlooks the park.Jonathan Nissenbaum