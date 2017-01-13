share tweet pin email

If you've already found your Prince Charming and need to find a wedding venue fit for a (future) king, then look no further!

With enough advanced planning and one heck of a deposit, you and your betrothed can swap vows at Prince William and Duchess Kate's digs: Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace is the official London residence of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Yes, the expansive estate the royal couple resides when they're not at their country home Amner Hall — and where Princess Diana once lived — doubles as a wedding site that even commoners can claim.

What a site — and sight — it is!

Mike Kemp / Corbis via Getty Images The Sunken Gardens is just one of the picture-perfect reception locations at Kensington Palace.

The Orangery is the ideal place to make it official, both because it's the only part of the estate licensed for civil ceremonies and because ... well, look at it.

The Orangery at Kensington Palace.

Surrounded by colorful gardens and manicured lawns, the building was created as a stately greenhouse to protect Queen Anne's citrus trees in the 18th century. But now it houses everything from afternoon tea to your very own big day.

Courtesy of Historic Royal Palaces Inside the Orangery Restaurant at Kensington Palace.

The Orangery can hold 150 for the ceremony or up to 300 guests for the reception indoors, but if that's just not big enough for your regal gala, take heart.

Courtesy of Historic Royal Palaces Tea service at The Orangery Restaurant at Kensington Palace.

You can always say your "I dos" elsewhere, and then head on over for you 1000-guest reception on the Orangery lawn. There are plenty of other spots at Kensington Palace — including the Sunken Gardens and the King's Gallery — available for a good party, too.

The front view of the Orangery, the preferred wedding venue at Kensington Palace.

Check out the official brochure to plan an event that fits your budget — as long as your budget includes a minimum of $15,000 for the venue. Otherwise, just browse the brochure so you can dream about your dream wedding.

After all, that's half the fun.

