Nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products have been recalled after a handful of consumers found metal objects in their food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall affects chicken nuggets, fingers, patties and filets made by OK Food, Inc., an Oklahoma-based manufacturer that sells the products under brand names including Farmington, Great Value, Tender Bird, ChickenTopia and SmartFoods4Schools.

Getty Images stock OK Food Inc. is recalling nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken products, including nuggets.

The recall affects 933,273 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products. It was prompted by five complaints from consumers who discovered the metal objects in their food.

Federal food safety inspectors confirmed the complaints through their verification process.

“After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting,” the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” from eating the food, but urged consumers to throw the recalled items away or return them to the store for a refund.

The chicken affected by the recall was made from Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017. A full list of products can be found here.

Consumers with questions about the recall should call Abby Brown, of OK Food Inc., at (479) 312-2409.