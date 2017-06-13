share tweet pin email

What's the best sunscreen for your kids? Which lip balm product actually works? And what is the best remedy for a throbbing headache? If you find yourself wondering about any of these questions, you've come to the right place.

U.S. News & World Report teamed up with Pharmacy Times, which covers the pharmacy industry, on their annual list, 2017 Top Recommended Health Products. Thousands of pharmacists weighed in on more than 1,100 over-the-counter brands in 163 product categories. Whew — that's a lot.

There are a few returning favorites, like Neutrogena sunscreen and Claritin for allergy relief, but there are also a few new brands to check out. Here are a few of top five products in popular categories:

Advil

Excedrin

Tylenol

Motrin

Aleve

Cough and cold symptoms, daytime relief:

DayQuil

Advil Cold & Sinus

Mucinex

Tylenol Cold

Coricidin HBP

Children's allergy:

Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup

Children's Claritin

Children's Benadryl

Children's Dimetapp Cold and Allergy

Children's Allegra Allergy

Allergy/antihistamines:

Claritin

Zyrtec

Allegra Allergy

Benadryl

Chlor-Trimeton

Moisturizer:

Eucerin

CeraVe

Aquaphor

Cetaphil

Aveeno

Sunscreen:

Neutrogena

Coppertone

Banana Boat

CeraVe

Bullfrog and Blue Lizard

Lip balms:

Carmex

Chapstick

Blistex

Burt's Bees

Aquaphor Lip Repair

Antibacterial soaps:

Hibiclens

Dial

Cetaphil

Softsoap

Dove

Here is the full list of all of the products and categories included in the U.S. News & World Report.