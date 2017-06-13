Health & Wellness

Best over-the-counter products of 2017, according to pharmacists

TODAY

What's the best sunscreen for your kids? Which lip balm product actually works? And what is the best remedy for a throbbing headache? If you find yourself wondering about any of these questions, you've come to the right place.

U.S. News & World Report teamed up with Pharmacy Times, which covers the pharmacy industry, on their annual list, 2017 Top Recommended Health Products. Thousands of pharmacists weighed in on more than 1,100 over-the-counter brands in 163 product categories. Whew — that's a lot.

The No. 1 pharmacist-recommended headache remedy is...

There are a few returning favorites, like Neutrogena sunscreen and Claritin for allergy relief, but there are also a few new brands to check out. Here are a few of top five products in popular categories:

Headache:

  • Advil
  • Excedrin
  • Tylenol
  • Motrin
  • Aleve

Cough and cold symptoms, daytime relief:

  • DayQuil
  • Advil Cold & Sinus
  • Mucinex
  • Tylenol Cold
  • Coricidin HBP

Children's allergy:

  • Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup
  • Children's Claritin
  • Children's Benadryl
  • Children's Dimetapp Cold and Allergy
  • Children's Allegra Allergy

Allergy/antihistamines:

  • Claritin
  • Zyrtec
  • Allegra Allergy
  • Benadryl
  • Chlor-Trimeton
7 top drugstore makeup products revealed by TODAY, People magazine

Moisturizer:

  • Eucerin
  • CeraVe
  • Aquaphor
  • Cetaphil
  • Aveeno
New sunscreen study from Consumer Reports: Why you can't trust some labels

Sunscreen:

  • Neutrogena
  • Coppertone
  • Banana Boat
  • CeraVe
  • Bullfrog and Blue Lizard

Lip balms:

  • Carmex
  • Chapstick
  • Blistex
  • Burt's Bees
  • Aquaphor Lip Repair

Antibacterial soaps:

  • Hibiclens
  • Dial
  • Cetaphil
  • Softsoap
  • Dove

Here is the full list of all of the products and categories included in the U.S. News & World Report.

