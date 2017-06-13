What's the best sunscreen for your kids? Which lip balm product actually works? And what is the best remedy for a throbbing headache? If you find yourself wondering about any of these questions, you've come to the right place.
U.S. News & World Report teamed up with Pharmacy Times, which covers the pharmacy industry, on their annual list, 2017 Top Recommended Health Products. Thousands of pharmacists weighed in on more than 1,100 over-the-counter brands in 163 product categories. Whew — that's a lot.
There are a few returning favorites, like Neutrogena sunscreen and Claritin for allergy relief, but there are also a few new brands to check out. Here are a few of top five products in popular categories:
Headache:
- Advil
- Excedrin
- Tylenol
- Motrin
- Aleve
Cough and cold symptoms, daytime relief:
- DayQuil
- Advil Cold & Sinus
- Mucinex
- Tylenol Cold
- Coricidin HBP
Children's allergy:
- Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup
- Children's Claritin
- Children's Benadryl
- Children's Dimetapp Cold and Allergy
- Children's Allegra Allergy
Allergy/antihistamines:
- Claritin
- Zyrtec
- Allegra Allergy
- Benadryl
- Chlor-Trimeton
Moisturizer:
- Eucerin
- CeraVe
- Aquaphor
- Cetaphil
- Aveeno
Sunscreen:
- Neutrogena
- Coppertone
- Banana Boat
- CeraVe
- Bullfrog and Blue Lizard
Lip balms:
- Carmex
- Chapstick
- Blistex
- Burt's Bees
- Aquaphor Lip Repair
Antibacterial soaps:
- Hibiclens
- Dial
- Cetaphil
- Softsoap
- Dove
Here is the full list of all of the products and categories included in the U.S. News & World Report.