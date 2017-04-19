Chipotle just raised its prices and burrito-lovers are mad

share tweet pin email

We know guac is extra, but now it’s super extra…. That's because approximately 440 Chipotle restaurants quietly just raised their prices by about 5 percent. So what does that mean for you?

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Let's say you live in Washington, DC and you want to get your usual not-so-filling-so-I-don't-fall-asleep at my desk chicken burrito bowl for lunch. You'll be paying an extra $0.34 each time, according to Business Insider. Order that five times a week for a year and that's $88 extra — without any guac! In New York City, home of the most expensive Chipotle in the U.S. according to BI, the price of a burrito has increased by $0.43!

While company spokesperson Chris Arnold told Fortune that Chipotle had already gone on the record to say they it was considering raising prices in select markets, many customers felt angered by the extra cost.

When you notice Chipotle raised their prices and guac still isn't free pic.twitter.com/HYSfi4SbRb — Ty (@TylerTFrank) April 19, 2017

How dare Chipotle raise their prices without consulting me first? My chicken bowl went from $7.88 to $8.26. Is it even worth it?! — Siren (@SiaSunshinee) April 18, 2017

Chipotle raising prices by 5%. This is worse than gas prices going up. — Alex Hanson (@AlexHanson21) April 18, 2017

The increase is said to help "offset wage and food inflation." This comes after the company suffered from a food safety crisis due to E. Coli outbreaks in many locations across the country in 2015. After working hard to get its customers’ trust back, the company points out that you have to pay for better ingredients. "Even with the new prices, our pricing remains very competitive, particularly if you factor in our ingredient quality," Arnold said.

On Twitter, the Chipotle social media team is back at it, fielding complaints from angry customers which feels a little reminiscent of the food safety crisis days. “We have whole, premium ingredients and want to keep the prices as low as possible,” one tweet explains.

“Unfortunately we have to increase prices as food in general gets more expensive,” another says.

But still, some customers say the food is so good, they don’t mind spending a little extra:

@ChipotleTweets I love Chipotle and I will pay any price for a chorizo burrito — Andrew Michael (@AndrewNocheck) April 17, 2017

@ChipotleTweets I'll still pay extra even without my extra tax green. Gimme the guac — Carly Miktuk (@carlyyymiktuk) April 18, 2017

In the end, we'll likely be back on the Chipotle lunch line with them.