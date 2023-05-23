As Cazares recalls the hours and days that followed, her clarity crumbles. What follows in her memories are a flood of scattered, blurry and out-of-body experiences.



She remembers she couldn’t fall asleep until 8:00 am the following morning.



She remembers attending a press conference later that day – not because she wanted to, but because her family insisted.



She remembers “people coming in and leaving food and condolence cards” in the days that followed, but still can’t recall who was actually inside her home.



“The next thing I remember is leaving the house to plan Jackie’s funeral,” she says.



Jackie was buried in her First Communion dress, the one she wore 16 days before she died. The family remembers her dancing with her uncle, Jesse Rizo – spinning in circles in her white dress and making sure her hair was perfectly placed behind her shoulders at the end of each twirl.

Jackie Cazares and her older sister Jazmin, on the day of Jackie's First Communion. Weeks later, Jazmin chose that white dress for Jackie to be buried in. Courtesy Gloria Cazares

Cazares says she did not make any of her daughter’s funeral decisions – she couldn’t. Instead, Jackie’s 18-year-old sister, Jazmin, picked out her sister’s final outfit. “I didn’t pick out her undergarments. I didn’t get her shoes. I couldn’t do any of that,” Cazares says, crying.



“It feels like it’s been so long, but at the same time it feels like it’s just been yesterday. The pain has not gotten any easier – it’s gotten worse,” she adds. “I’m not even sure if I’ve let it be reality. I can’t.”



Instead, Cazares has thrown herself into advocacy work, speaking out in support of gun laws including raising the minimum age to purchase AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21 in the state of Texas.

Gloria and Javier Cazares, holding a photo of Jackie at the Texas Capitol. Gloria has been fighting for stricter gun laws. "It's just my way of grieving, the advocacy," she says. "When we come home, it's so quiet." Eric Gay / AP

Often wearing a T-shirt featuring her daughter’s smiling face and a necklace with Jackie’s fingerprints – a gift from the funeral home – Cazares, her husband Javier, and Jazmin have testified in the Texas state Senate and House, in front of the state Capitol and in Washington, D.C., centering Jackie’s life, death and legacy in every plea for political action.



A year of advocacy has not made Cazares feel closer to Jackie, but it has kept her in constant motion – a way to fight against the weight of her daughter’s loss.



“It helps because it keeps us busy,” she says. “I’m constantly on the move, otherwise I’m just laying in my bed, crying by myself and missing her.”

Jessica’s story: ‘How can I talk to her, knowing that she should still be here?’

Jessica Hernandez remembers when she told her daughter, Alithia Haven Ramirez, that she had a job opportunity in a town about 40 minutes north of Uvalde.



“I told her we had a new place and were going to move,” Hernandez says. “She was excited, saying she was going to ‘paint this’ and ‘decorate that.’”



The next day, Alithia was killed at Robb Elementary alongside 18 classmates and two teachers.