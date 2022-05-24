14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and rifle, was fatally wounded in the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, he said.

“It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle then entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle,” Abbott said in a news briefing.

“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” the governor said.

The mass casualty incident, reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., was no longer active Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspected shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, according to multiple senior law enforcement sources.

“The investigation is leading to tell us the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,” Pete Arredondo, chief of police at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said during a news conference.

Families of the deceased were being notified, he said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the attack and will likely address the nation this evening, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

“His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” she said.

Initial accounts indicated 13 children were taken to the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the shooting at Robb Elementary, according to a Facebook statement and hospital CEO Tom Nordwick. Two were transferred and one is pending a transfer, Nordwick said in a phone call.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills / AP

In addition, two people were pronounced dead prior to arriving at the hospital, Nordwick said. Their names and ages were not released.

Two officers were struck when they apparently exchanged gunfire with the shooter, Abbott said. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

University Health, based in San Antonio, said in a tweet that it was treating a child and a 66-year-old woman who is listed in critical condition. The condition of the child, a 10-year-old girl, was also critical, the hospital said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody just after 1 p.m. local time, the Uvalde Police Department announced on Facebook. The school serves second through fourth grades in a city that’s nearly half non-English speaking, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

News of the suspect’s capture came less than an hour after the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced on Twitter that there was “an active shooter” at the elementary school.

“Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” the tweet said.

The public was urged to avoid the area, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills / AP

Students were being taken to Uvalde High School for reunification with parents, police and the school district said. But the district asked parents not to pick up their children. “You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for,” an update from the district said.

The district’s last day of school is Thursday.

The shooting occurred after new FBI statistics released Monday showed active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50% from 2020 and nearly 97% from 2017.

Uvalde, incorporated in 1888 as a ranch and crossroads town, has a population of 8,921, according to the census.

