Jim Gaffigan shares what inspires his comedy
In this episode of TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, Jim Gaffigan shares the comedians he watches when he needs a laugh and reveals how he prepares for his stand-up shows.
Celebrities share which movies and TV shows they love to watch to unwind and more!
In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, comedian and actor Kenan Thompson reveals the show that reminds him of childhood and shares what he does to prepare for “SNL” and his sitcom, “Kenan,” now airing Mondays on NBC.
Tia Mowry shares the nostalgic shows that remind her of her childhood. She also dishes on what it was like to reunite with Mark Taylor in her upcoming Lifetime movie, “Miracle in Motor City.”
In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, actress and comedian Liza Koshy hilariously sings the show theme song she can’t get enough of. She also dishes on working on the last season of “Liza on Demand.”
In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, Jodie Sweetin, who stars in Tubi’s “Celebrity Exorcism” special, shares the movies she watched to prepare for the show, as well as her current TV obsession and the one movie scene that always makes her cry.
Leah Remini, who hosts “People Puzzler” on the Game Show Network, reveals the surprising show that puts her to sleep. She also dishes on what it was like to play Carrie Heffernan on “The King of Queens.”
The actress shares her favorite things to watch, including “Fuller House” and “The Golden Girls,” in TODAY’s “What I Watch” series.
"Queer Eye" stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk open up about their favorite TV shows in this installment of TODAY's "What I Watch" series.