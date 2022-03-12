Zoë Kravitz, Rosalia making their ‘SNL’ debuts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Zoë Kravitz, Rosalia making their ‘SNL’ debuts00:47
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after ‘tone deaf’ business advice01:21
Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service00:29
Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards05:49
Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots04:43
Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail02:18
Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway04:57
Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY02:09
Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates01:47
Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ cameo00:50
Stanley Tucci reacts to being a ‘sex symbol’: ‘I don’t get it’00:55
Sarah Michelle Gellar and ‘Buffy’ cast celebrate 25 years00:36
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 8100:36
Hoda and Jenna joined by New Orleans Saints players for trivia game!04:16
Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’04:18
Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, The Neutral Ground platform09:00
Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!10:23
Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series05:44
Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death02:23
Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’06:29
Zoë Kravitz, Rosalia making their ‘SNL’ debuts00:47
Hot off the release of “The Batman,” Zoë Kravitz will be hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Rosalia. It will be their first time on “SNL.”March 12, 2022
Now Playing
Zoë Kravitz, Rosalia making their ‘SNL’ debuts00:47
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after ‘tone deaf’ business advice01:21
Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service00:29
Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards05:49
Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots04:43
Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail02:18