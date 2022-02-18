IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie

  • US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

    Mixed martial arts on the rise in China

    Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

  • Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

  • Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

  • Staffords to pay photographer’s medical bills after she fell off stage

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on slalom crash: I wanted to melt off the face of the earth

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: ‘It was an epic underperformance’

  • Elana Meyers Taylor named US flag bearer at Winter Olympics closing ceremony

  • Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY

  • Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport

  • Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown

  • Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

Mixed martial arts on the rise in China

Mixed martial arts, a competitive combat sport that began in the United States, is growing in popularity in China. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY after meeting China’s biggest star in the sport, Zhang Weili.Feb. 18, 2022

