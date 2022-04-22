IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

    Zero-waste cooking: Steps to reduce food waste at home

Zero-waste cooking: Steps to reduce food waste at home

Cookbook author Trish Magwood joins TODAY with tips and tricks to help reduce food waste at home including buying in-season produce, using what you already have and utilizing a shopping list.April 22, 2022

8 food waste solutions to cut down your carbon footprint

    Zero-waste cooking: Steps to reduce food waste at home

