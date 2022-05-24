IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

    Zendaya, Pete Davidson top Time’s 100 Most Influential People

    00:34
Zendaya, Pete Davidson top Time’s 100 Most Influential People

00:34

Time magazine has released its 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Some of the honorees include Mary J. Blige, Zendaya, Pete Davidson and Mila Kunis.May 24, 2022

Ashton Kutcher jokes about the consequences of Mila Kunis making Time 100 list

    Zendaya, Pete Davidson top Time’s 100 Most Influential People

    00:34
