President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

In an impassioned speech at the United Nations, President Joe Biden urged world leaders to stay united behind Ukraine, warning of dire consequences if Russia’s aggression goes unchecked. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to lay out a peace plan at the UN Security Council, calling for a full Russian withdrawal and payment to rebuild his devastated country. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Sept. 20, 2023

