  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

    11:04

  • Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

    02:09

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    07:59

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

    01:54

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

    02:34

  • Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine

    01:10

  • Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

    01:12
    Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas

    02:11
    Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says

    00:34

  • Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine

    01:00

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces leaving mines behind

    01:32

  • Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness

    01:44

  • The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    01:45

  • Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

    02:26

  • ‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

    01:11

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border

    00:47

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

    02:34

  • Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

    01:42

Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas

02:11

Russian troops have fallen back in the northern part of Ukraine, leaving behind a trail of carnage. There may be a breakthrough in the war as the stage is set for a meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Putin. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Sunday TODAY from Lviv. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.April 3, 2022

Ukraine official says Kyiv region liberated, thousands evacuated from Ukraine

