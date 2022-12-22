IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress

Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to Congress, calling for an end to the Russian invasion and pushing for lawmakers to approve an additional $45 billion in aid. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 22, 2022

