New York apartment building collapses, search for cause underway
White House: We can't let our support for Ukraine lapse
Israel under mounting pressure to pause its fight with Hamas
Zelenskyy appeals to Congress for more aid amid political standoff
Texas woman to leave state to receive emergency abortion
Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
Royal family gets in the Christmas spirit with family photo
US pilot rescued after F-16 fighter jet crashes off South Korea
Gift card scams are on the rise: How to protect your money
USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest
AAA projects record number of travelers flying this holiday season
Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from abortion
Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses
Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’
University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony
Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power
Bronka Sundstrom, Holocaust survivor and mountaineer, dies at 98
Zelenskyy appeals to Congress for more aid amid political standoff
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is back in the United States appealing directly to President Biden and members of Congress for additional aid for his embattled country. The Senate has been at a standoff from sending aid and Ukraine’s counteroffensive has stalled. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 12, 2023
