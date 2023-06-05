IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
UP NEXT
Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
01:32
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC
03:05
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait
03:14
Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win
03:41
Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain
00:46
US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany
03:20
Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party
01:17
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard
02:51
Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks
02:08
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
Link copied
New fighting is now raging in Ukraine and it comes one day after Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his troops were ready for its much-anticipated counteroffensive. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.June 5, 2023
Now Playing
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
UP NEXT
Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
01:32
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC
03:05
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait
03:14
Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win
03:41
Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain
00:46
US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany
03:20
Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party
01:17
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard
02:51
Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks