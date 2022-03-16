Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack
As Russian attacks grow more indiscriminate by firing at random into Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy received three NATO prime minsters from the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Poland on a rare trip to the capital under attack. U.S. officials caution that Russian President Putin may escalate further while Russian troops still have the military advantage, and add that Putin appears to be in a propaganda bubble. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 16, 2022
