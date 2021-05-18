Yusef Salaam of exonerated Central Park Five shares his story in new memoir

The story of the Central Park Five, five teenagers wrongfully imprisoned for one of New York City’s most infamous crimes in 1989, has been brought to light again in recent years. Now one of the five, Yusef Salaam, is telling his own story in a new memoir, “Better, Not Bitter.” TODAY’s Craig Melvin sat down with Salaam for his first broadcast interview about the book. “When you are tested, then you can testify,” Salaam says.