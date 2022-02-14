IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

    Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl

    03:32
Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl

03:32

Back in 2011, the Los Angeles Police Department started the Watts Rams football program as a way to ease tensions and improve community policing. On Sunday, with the help of the Los Angeles Rams, the young players got to see the Super Bowl in person at SoFi Stadium. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2022

