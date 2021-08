Meet young athletes who are already training hard in their respective sports and dream of one day representing Team USA in the Olympics. Davis Petty started golfing at 15 months old; 8-year-old Mila Soung says gymnast Suni Lee is her hero, and 7-year-old Jamison Torrence pedals on a stationary bicycle trainer in his living room while watching the Tour de France.Aug. 12, 2021