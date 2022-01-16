Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots
01:10
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Scott and his dog Justice in California; Sadie celebrating her 91st and Hudson celebrating his 1st birthday in New Jersey; Linda, Haley and Joe Hinkofer with dog Minnie in Florida; Cecil, a US Navy Veteran in Wisconsin celebrating his 88th birthday; Dan and Laura in Arizona; Mallory showing us how low she can go in Maryland; Jeff and his three grandsons in West Virginia; Jack, CC, Luke, Alan, Tory, Sarah, Chris and Monique in Colorado! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Jan. 16, 2022
