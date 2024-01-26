Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

Meet the athletes to watch for at the Paris 2024 Olympics
In 2021, Johnny Hoffman was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at age 11. He's now 13 years old and in remission — and working to provide comfort to other kids facing similar health battles. Johnny and his family join TODAY to share their journey and then get an epic surprise!Jan. 26, 2024
