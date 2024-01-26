IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kick winter woes to the curb with these problem-solvers — plus an exclusive TODAY discount

  • UP NEXT

    Meet the athletes to watch for at the Paris 2024 Olympics

    04:38

  • Paris Olympics begin in 6 months! Inside the final preparations

    04:34

  • Fans rally around Detroit Lions amid history run for the Super Bowl

    03:26

  • Kelce brothers dive into Jason’s shirtless moment

    01:41

  • Fans rally around Buffalo Bills kicker by showing love for cats

    02:26

  • Jim Harbaugh named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

    02:43

  • Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

    00:58

  • Young fan describes seeing Taylor Swift at football game: ‘Amazing’

    04:42

  • Olympian Josie Johnson credits Taylor Swift for winning ski jump

    00:58

  • Weekend of NFL playoffs ends with big wins for Chiefs and Lions

    02:56

  • Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play

    04:17

  • All eyes on playoff games with 6 kickoffs until the Super Bowl

    02:42

  • Alex Rodriguez opens up on his life as a dad of a college student

    00:45

  • See new trailer for 4-part Lionel Messi documentary

    00:49

  • Jason Kelce gives signed jersey to favorite McDonald's employee

    00:38

  • Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation

    03:20

  • SMU walk-on athlete with 4.0 GPA surprised with full scholarship

    01:11

  • Jimmie Johnson opens up about family tragedy, Hall of Fame, more

    04:45

  • Jason Kelce reportedly tells teammates that he is retiring

    00:35

  • Wild Card Weekend wraps up with wins for Tampa Bay and Buffalo

    02:46

Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

04:46

In 2021, Johnny Hoffman was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at age 11. He's now 13 years old and in remission — and working to provide comfort to other kids facing similar health battles. Johnny and his family join TODAY to share their journey and then get an epic surprise!Jan. 26, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Meet the athletes to watch for at the Paris 2024 Olympics

    04:38

  • Paris Olympics begin in 6 months! Inside the final preparations

    04:34

  • Fans rally around Detroit Lions amid history run for the Super Bowl

    03:26

  • Kelce brothers dive into Jason’s shirtless moment

    01:41

  • Fans rally around Buffalo Bills kicker by showing love for cats

    02:26

  • Jim Harbaugh named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

    02:43

  • Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

    00:58

  • Young fan describes seeing Taylor Swift at football game: ‘Amazing’

    04:42

  • Olympian Josie Johnson credits Taylor Swift for winning ski jump

    00:58

  • Weekend of NFL playoffs ends with big wins for Chiefs and Lions

    02:56

  • Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play

    04:17

  • All eyes on playoff games with 6 kickoffs until the Super Bowl

    02:42

  • Alex Rodriguez opens up on his life as a dad of a college student

    00:45

  • See new trailer for 4-part Lionel Messi documentary

    00:49

  • Jason Kelce gives signed jersey to favorite McDonald's employee

    00:38

  • Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation

    03:20

  • SMU walk-on athlete with 4.0 GPA surprised with full scholarship

    01:11

  • Jimmie Johnson opens up about family tragedy, Hall of Fame, more

    04:45

  • Jason Kelce reportedly tells teammates that he is retiring

    00:35

  • Wild Card Weekend wraps up with wins for Tampa Bay and Buffalo

    02:46

Alabama performs first execution in US using nitrogen gas

Fans rally around Detroit Lions amid history run for the Super Bowl

Bryan Kohberger back in court: When will the murder trial begin?

Trial of convicted school shooter’s mom Jennifer Crumbley begins

Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

Plains, Northeast face another weekend of wet weather

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

TODAY anchors face off in rom-com recipe themed quiz

Bryan Greenberg talks 'Junction,' personal experience with opioids

Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

John Cena talks new film ‘Argyle,’ plan to leave WWE at age 50

Meet the athletes to watch for at the Paris 2024 Olympics

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Daisy Ridley talks 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' 'Star Wars'

St. Louis book club celebrates 50 years of sisterhood

What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

Hoda & Jenna try to figure out what a freckle stamper is

Author Bonnie Jo Campbell talks ‘The Waters,’ takes fan questions

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

How to battle mom guilt, connect with your kids and more

Lisa Vanderpump on 'Scandoval,' Kyle Richards' recent separation

Jessica Biel admits to eating in the shower, Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!