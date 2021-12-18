IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down

    01:12

  • Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guest

    01:01

  • Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways

    00:52

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office preview

    00:56

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman

    00:37

  • TODAY surprises two women who create joy year-round for foster kids

    06:14

  • Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband'

    05:13

  • Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs

    04:13

  • Christmas by the numbers: Steve Kornacki reveals America's holiday favorites

    04:23

  • TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37

  • Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

    00:45

  • Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    00:52

  • Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

    00:31

  • See star-studded trailer for ‘The Lost City’

    01:01

  • Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise

    00:49

  • Tiger Woods to return to golf this weekend, 10 months after accident

    02:50

  • Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone

    02:20

  • TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa game with Hoda and Jenna – and wins a trip!

    02:56

  • Read with Jenna: ‘Bright Burning Things’ author answers questions from readers

    06:19

TODAY

Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut

03:04

Eight-year-old Pressley Meek never thought she’d be able to become a ballerina due to her cerebral palsy but this holiday season, she will take the stage in her "Nutcracker" debut with Orlando Ballet. Her journey to the stage all began when Pressley was 3 and saw her first "Nutcracker" performance. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down

    01:12

  • Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guest

    01:01

  • Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways

    00:52

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office preview

    00:56

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 3rd woman

    00:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All