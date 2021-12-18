Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut
03:04
Share this -
copied
Eight-year-old Pressley Meek never thought she’d be able to become a ballerina due to her cerebral palsy but this holiday season, she will take the stage in her "Nutcracker" debut with Orlando Ballet. Her journey to the stage all began when Pressley was 3 and saw her first "Nutcracker" performance. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 18, 2021
Now Playing
Young ballerina with cerebral palsy inspires in ‘Nutcracker’ debut
03:04
UP NEXT
Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down
01:12
Paul Rudd to host ‘SNL’ for 5th time as Charli XCX returns as musical guest
01:01
Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways
00:52
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks record in box-office preview