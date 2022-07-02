IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

    04:34

  • Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Yellowstone National Park reopens after suffering severe floods

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July

    02:22

  • NASA baffled by mysterious rocket that left two craters on moon

    02:43

  • Florida teen seriously injured in shark attack

    02:42

  • WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

    00:24

  • At least 5 dead after strong earthquake hits southern Iran

    00:24

  • Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

    02:23

  • Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in Kentucky dies

    00:28

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in stroller

    00:27

  • Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa

    02:03

  • Biden looks to midterm elections for win on abortion rights

    01:50

  • Americans brace for severe delays on Fourth of July holiday weekend

    02:23

  • How the Navy SEAL Foundation helps soldiers and their families

    03:43

  • Why Selma Blair was ‘so thrilled’ to finally receive a diagnosis

    04:39

  • Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot

    01:02

  • Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

    01:19

TODAY

Yellowstone National Park reopens after suffering severe floods

00:25

Yellowstone National Park is reopening all entrances after the landmark suffered severed flood damage, though two will only open for visitors on foot. Yellowstone was forced to close after torrential downpours caused major flooding and mudslides.July 2, 2022

Second visitor in 3 days gored by a bison at Yellowstone

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

    04:34

  • Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Yellowstone National Park reopens after suffering severe floods

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July

    02:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All