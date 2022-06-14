IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

    Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

    04:06
TODAY

Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

04:06

Extreme weather from coast-to-coast has more than 100 million Americans are waking up to a threat of record-breaking temperatures. Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park was forced to close after unprecedented rain. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Chicago and Al Roker tracks where the extreme weather is moving next.June 14, 2022

Over 235 million people set to experience temperatures 90 degrees or hotter this week

    Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

    04:06

