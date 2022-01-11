Ye, the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, is the subject of an upcoming docuseries heading to Netflix. The streaming service released a first trailer for the three-part event featuring footage from the last two decades of his life and career. It starts streaming Feb. 16.Jan. 11, 2022
Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries
00:53
