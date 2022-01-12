Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history
01:27
Share this -
copied
The New York Yankees announced that Rachel Balkovec will manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team in their minor league system. She is the first full-time woman manager in affiliated baseball history. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 12, 2022
Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games
05:44
Now Playing
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history
01:27
UP NEXT
The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later
03:05
Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document
01:55
Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death