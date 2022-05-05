IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones reflect on lessons from their moms

    05:13

  • How ‘parental burnout’ is affecting families across US

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Yankees' Aaron Judge meets 9-year-old fan in viral video

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    How to navigate awkward dilemmas around Mother’s Day

    04:56

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

  • Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!

    01:07

  • Hoda’s daughters give her an early Mother’s Day surprise

    02:59

  • Newest Gerber baby announced exclusively on TODAY

    04:24

  • How this English teacher uses running to help students

    05:32

  • Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardom

    03:58

  • How ‘Mission: Breakfast’ boosts morale at Hawaii military base

    02:42

  • TODAY celebrates teachers making lasting impact on students

    05:28

  • 35 sets of twins graduate from Texas school district

    02:00

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics

    00:34

  • Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!

    01:20

  • Girl has priest laughing during her First Communion wine ‘sip’

    01:17

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

    03:38

  • 'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • Kathie Lee Gifford surprises Jerry on his last day at TODAY

    05:46

TODAY

Yankees' Aaron Judge meets 9-year-old fan in viral video

01:19

After Derek Rodriguez was given a home-run ball from a Blue Jays fan, the 9-year-old was invited back to Yankee Stadium to meet his hero Aaron Judge.May 5, 2022

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones reflect on lessons from their moms

    05:13

  • How ‘parental burnout’ is affecting families across US

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Yankees' Aaron Judge meets 9-year-old fan in viral video

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    How to navigate awkward dilemmas around Mother’s Day

    04:56

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All