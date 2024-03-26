IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US
March 26, 202405:20
The Yale Peabody Museum in Connecticut, home of what they call oldest Brontosaurus fossil found in the United States, has reopened after shutting down for renovations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. TODAY's Al Roker takes an exclusive tour and sees its 75-foot-long centerpiece.March 26, 2024

