WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday with Sunday TODAY mug shot

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, he gives a shoutout to Ella, Tim, Jack, Courtney and Maggie in Oklahoma; Swati and her dog Sadie in Virginia; Mac in Michigan; Marion celebrating her 100th birthday in Arizona; Willie the dog in Wisconsin; Oliver and Lorna celebrating their 70th anniversary in North Dakota; Ron at Nationals Park; and Al a WWII veteran celebrating his 104th birthday in Iowa. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Oct. 10, 2021